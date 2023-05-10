Food Justice Champion Comes to COCC

A James Beard Award winner and food justice champion visits Central Oregon Community College this week for a pair of events. Bryant Terry, a book publisher, author of books including "Black Food" and "Vegetable Kingdom," and winner of a 2015 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award for his work in food justice, will be at COCC May 16 for a kitchen demonstration as well as a peformance-style presentation.

click to enlarge Courtesy COCC

From 4:30 to 6pm, Terry hosts the kitchen demo titled, "Our Plate is Political: Using the Savory Tastes of the Table as a Tool for Social Justice." During the demonstration, Terry will prep meals that are "veggie-forward" and act as "a catalyst for growing the food justice movement," according to a press release from COCC.

According to a description by Boston University, "The Food Justice Movement works to ensure universal access to nutritious, affordable, and culturally-appropriate food for all, while advocating for the well-being and safety of those involved in the food production process."

Later in the evening, Terry hosts an interactive talk that shares his story of spending more than 20 years as a chef and community builder, featuring a personal narrative combined with singing and rapping. Taking place at COCC's Cascade Culinary Institute, the presentation costs $20 for in-person or $5 for a recording of the event, with the kitchen demo tickets at $50. Chef Terry will also host a free talk for all students of COCC from noon to 1pm the same day.

Chef Bryant Terry at COCC

Tue., May 16

Student conversation – Noon-1pm

Kitchen demo – 4:30-6pm

Presentation – 7pm