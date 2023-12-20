 Foodie Winter Solstice Celebrations | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Foodie Winter Solstice Celebrations

Here are two fun food and drink events happening on the winter solstice

Foodie Winter Solstice Celebrations
Adobe Stock
An example of gluhwien, a hot spiced wine drink that originated in Germany.

If there's anything worth celebrating during the darks days we're currently experiencing, it's the return of the light. In that vein, here are two fun food and drink events happening on the winter solstice.

Bend Wine Bar

Ever had gluhwein? The hot spiced wine drink that originated in Germany is on offer this Thursday at Bend Wine Bar's Winter Solstice Party & S'more Cookout. Cook a toasted marshmallow around the fire pit and grab a mug of gluhwein from 5 to 9pm at the Bend Wine Bar in the Box Factory, at 550 SW Industrial Way #194 in Bend. Holiday discounts on bottles of wine, too!

Monkless Brasserie

Over at Monkless Brasserie, diners will experience a candlelit dinner and a Winter Solstice Celebration Thursday night, complete with special menu items to help celebrate the return of the sun. Reservations are accepted by calling the brasserie at 541-797-6760. Monkless is located at 803 SW Industrial Way in Bend.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

