 Fundraiser Dinner Pairs Diners with Food Makers | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Fundraiser Dinner Pairs Diners with Food Makers

Upcoming Meet Your Farmer dinner for Central Oregon Locavore features two Sisters area farms and Five Pine chefs

By

For over 10 years, Central Oregon Locavore has hosted an event that allows local diners to eat from the bounty of the local food system and get to meet the people who make and grow the food. The Meet Your Farmer series matches local chefs with local farmers. On Aug. 21, that pairing includes the culinary team at Five Pine Resort in Sisters with two farms: Mahonia Gardens, a veggie farm in Sisters, and Cascade Mountain Pastures, also of Sisters, which offers pasture-raised lamb. The event is a fundraiser for Central Oregon Locavore, which supports the local food system through its local foods marketplace, along with events, education and outreach.

click to enlarge Fundraiser Dinner Pairs Diners &#10;with Food Makers
Leo Fremonti
Food from the 2023 Meet Your Farmer dinner at BOSA, featuring Casad Family Farms.

This month's dinner is Mediterranean-themed and offers three courses. The first course is a community mezze board, featuring a selection of FivePine hummus, zucchini baba ganoush, Muhammara — a roasted red pepper and walnut spread — and spiced olives and pickled veggies. A second course, served family style, includes marinated lamb steak, Garam Masala chicken kebabs, curry roasted potatoes, tabbouleh and more. And for dessert: pistachio baklava.

click to enlarge Fundraiser Dinner Pairs Diners &#10;with Food Makers
Leo Fremonti

Meet Your Farmer, "started in 2011 at Common Table and we have had dozens of events, with great results, connecting farmers and chefs," explained Nicolle Timm-Branch, Central Oregon Locavore's founder and executive director. For the dinner at Bos Taurus in February, Timm-Branch described, she persuaded the chefs there to take a chance on working with a local ranch that sells its meat at Locavore. Now the restaurant includes that ranch, Pioneer Ranch in Tumalo, on its menu.

The Meet Your Farmer dinner takes place Thursday, Aug. 21 at 5:30pm. The fundraiser is $139 per person and includes gratuity. Tickets are available on the Central Oregon Locavore website.

Central Oregon Locavore Meet Your Farmer dinner
At Five Pine Resort featuring Mahonia Gardens and Cascade Mountain Pastures
Thu., Aug. 21, 5:30-8pm
Five Pine Resort
1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters
$139


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 14-21, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation