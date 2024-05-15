 Gin Fans, This is Your Moment | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Gin Fans, This is Your Moment

This weekend, gin lovers have a place to check out some of the local mixologists making concoctions with their favorite spirit

Crater Lake Spirits is hosting the 2024 Gin Riot Cocktail Competition, the culmination of a two-week voting period in which patrons of local establishments voted on their favorite drink featuring one of Crater Lake's two gins. This weekend, on May 19, six mixologists battle it out in front of a crowd and three judges to determine who makes the best Gin Riot cocktail. People in the audience can try out samples of the drinks while the judges make their determinations. Tickets to the event are available at craterlakespirits.com/pages/gin-riot-2024. It happens from 1-4pm at 10 Barrel East.

Nicole Vulcan

