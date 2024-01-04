We’re heading to Louisiana this week for a dish with African, Spanish and French influences, historically made with whatever was on hand. Similar to gumbo and étouffée, jambalaya contains meat and rice but there is no file powder or okra (like in gumbo) and the rice is cooked in the dish versus served over rice (like in étouffée).





Adobe Stock Jambalaya is a hearty one-pot meal full of flavor, perfect for a cold winter’s night.

There are two main versions of jambalaya: Creole, also called red jambalaya, which contains tomatoes and Cajun, which has no tomatoes. Both versions typically include sausage, pork or poultry and crawfish or shrimp along with the “holy trinity” (onions, bell peppers and celery), which is the Cajun/Creole variant of mirepoix (onions, carrots, celery).

Don’t be overwhelmed by the ingredient list. While it’s a bit long, it’s mostly ingredients you’re likely to have on hand with the exception of the andouille and shrimp. You can use whatever chicken parts you prefer; I like a mix of white and dark meat.

Jambalaya is a great one pot meal but it’s also delicious with a simple green salad, slaws or other roasted or sauteed vegetables. Of course some kind of bread really rounds out the dish and is great for soaking up any juices left in the bowl. Southern cornbread or biscuits would be a classic idea.

If you don’t want to take the time to make your own Cajun/Creole seasoning, you can find good ones in the spice section at the grocery store.

Cool any leftovers and store in an airtight container in refrigerator for several days or freeze for up to three months.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Good Time Jambalaya

Serves 8-10

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts/thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks

3 tablespoons Cajun/Creole seasoning (see adjacent recipe)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound andouille or other spicy smoked sausage, cut into ¼-inch chunks

2 cups diced onions, yellow or white

1 cup diced bell pepper (green or red)

½ cup diced celery

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2 cups chopped tomatoes, peeled and seeded, optional

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 bay leaves

2 cups rice, white, long-grain or brown

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

2 quarts chicken broth

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup thinly sliced green onions

½ cup minced flat-leaf parsley

Season the chicken with two tablespoons Cajun/Creole seasoning. Heat the vegetable oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the poultry and sear on both sides until nicely browned. Remove from the pot and drain on paper towels.

Add the sausage to the same pot. Cook, turning gently, until browned. Add the onions, peppers and celery along with the salt, cayenne and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, until veggies are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes if using, along with the garlic and bay leaves and cook, stirring, until the tomatoes give off some juice, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

Add the thyme, stock and chicken pieces to the pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until rice is done, about half an hour.

Season the shrimp with the remaining 1 tablespoon of Cajun/Creole seasoning. Add the shrimp to the pot and cook until they turn pink, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from heat and cover. Let sit for at least 15 minutes.

Add the green onions and parsley to the pot and stir gently. Remove the bay leaves. Taste the jambalaya and add more salt, pepper or cayenne as desired. Serve directly from pot.

Make up a jar of this Cajun-inspired seasoning to have on hand to use anytime a recipe calls for a Cajun/Creole spice or rub. As with just about any spice or rub mix, you can adjust the seasonings to suit your own taste.



Cajun/Creole Seasoning

Makes about 1/3 cup

2 tablespoons sweet Hungarian or Spanish paprika

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Transfer to a glass jar or other container with a tightly fitting lid. Store in a cool, dark place for up to three months.

You can double or triple this recipe.



