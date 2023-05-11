Sangria is a punch made with wine and fruit with other ingredients such as spirits sometimes added. The drink originated in Spain and Portugal and was traditionally made with Spanish Rioja red wine. Recipes vary wildly throughout the countries of origin and it’s believed that Sangaree, a boozier Caribbean predecessor to sangria, is what was first introduced to the U.S. during the colonial era. Sangria blanca made with white wine is a more recent variation.

And check out this fun fact: The Spanish Pavilion at the 1964 World’s Fair in Queens, NY offered its guests a drink, a drink that had faded away on the libations landscape since those colonial times, and that drink was sangria! The fruity wine drink was a huge hit at the fair and has been a staple on bar menus and at backyard barbecues since then.





click to enlarge Adobe Stock The unique blend of fresh grapefruit juice and chopped basil creates a refreshing sangria.



I honestly can’t remember the first time I had sangria, but I always remember liking it so very much. This particular white wine sangria was inspired by a guest chef on a television cooking show I hosted years ago. I had always drank the red version until I tried this one, which is so refreshing and perfect for an evening on the patio or deck with friends.

I’ve made this recipe many times over the past dozen years and I have cheated a couple of times and used store bought, already squeezed grapefruit and orange juice. It’s still good even when you cheat but you have to do the fresh-squeezed version at least once so you can say you did it. Even with the maple syrup and sugar this sangria is not too sweet. The basil is such a twist but it’s a perfect pairing with the grapefruit. Cheers!

Grapefruit Basil Sangria

Makes approximately ½ gallon

- 5 grapefruits, juiced

- 4 oranges, juice

- 1 x 750ml bottle of Riesling (or white wine of your choice)

- 1 liter bottle of San Pellegrino Sparkling water

- ½ cup maple syrup

- 3 tablespoons sugar (or monk fruit sweetener)

- ¼ cup triple sec

- ¼ cup brandy

- 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh basil

- orange slices & basil sprigs, for garnish

Mix grapefruit juice, orange juice, wine and sparkling water together in a large container.

Mix maple syrup, sugar, triple sec and brandy together in another container then pour into the juice and wine mixture. Stir in chopped basil. Let mixture chill for at least six hours. Strain mixture into a large pitcher or other serving container. Pour into glasses and garnish with orange slices and basil sprigs. Add ice if desired.



