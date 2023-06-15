Grilled Mexican Corn And Charred Corn Salad

Maize, commonly called corn these days, has humble beginnings in Mexico where domestication of the wild grass called teosinte began thousands of years ago. That domestication continued throughout different parts of the Americas and today’s corn is one of the world’s most important crops. We eat it, turn it into flours and syrups, feed it to livestock, make ethanol with it and even use it to make plastics. Over a billion metric tons of corn is produced annually with the United States leading that production.





Adobe Stock You can easily grill fresh corn on the cob naked or with the husks and then serve with a tangy mayo-based sauce with fresh lime wedges.

While corn is high in carbohydrates and contains some natural sugars, it’s also a gluten-free whole grain offering several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It’s full of potassium and fiber as well and has very little fat.

Fresh corn on the cob is really the way to go if you ask me. And since we’re heading into Father’s Day weekend, a notable grilling out holiday, I thought it would be fun to grill some corn, right on the cob! There are a couple of ways to proceed, either grilling it in the husk or out of the husk. Either way makes for flavorful corn which can be eaten plain with a little salt, pepper and butter or slathered Mexican style with a mayo-based sauce. I like grilling the corn in the husk because then you can pull the husk down and it can serve as a handle when it’s time to eat.

Elote refers to Mexican street corn on the cob; Esquites is Mexican street corn cut off the cob. This sauce recipe can either be served on the corn cobs or stirred into a bowl with the corn cut from the cob.





Adobe Stock Grilled or oven-charred corn makes an easy side salad when combined with onion, jalapeño, cilantro and lime.

I’m also offering up a charred corn salad recipe which requires shearing the corn kernels off the cobb. My suggestion is to grill enough ears of corn that you have plenty to serve both dishes.





Grilled Mexican Corn

Serves 4-8





- 8 ears of corn (or as few or as many as you want)

- Olive oil or grapeseed oil, optional

- Kosher salt, as desired

- Freshly ground black pepper, as desired

To grill corn WITHOUT husks:



- Husk corn.

- Brush oil onto naked (husked) corn if you’re using oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, as desired.

- Get grill smoking hot.

- Place corn on hot grill and cook for one minute per side, or just long enough to get some color but short enough to retain moisture and crunch.

- Remove corn from grill. Let corn cool slightly.

-Top with sauce or toppings of your choice.

To grill corn WITH husks:



- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

- Lay corn (still in husks) straight onto the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until the outer leaves are evenly charred. This could take anywhere from 10-20 minutes, depending on your grill.

- Once the cobs are cool enough to handle, pull the husks down and remove the silk.

- Season and sauce as you please.







Mexican Street Corn Sauce



- 1 cup finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving



- 1/2 cup mayonnaise



- 1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream



- 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro, plus more for serving



- 1 teaspoon chili powder, plus more for serving



- 2 teaspoons finely minced garlic



- 2 limes, cut into wedges, for serving



- Tajîn, optional, for serving



While grill is heating up, combine cheese, mayo, crema, cilantro, chili powder and garlic in a large bowl. Stir until completely combined and set aside.

Grill corn using method of your choice until cooked through and charred in spots.

Transfer corn to bowl with the cheese mixture and spoon mixture over corn to coat evenly. Sprinkle with extra cheese, cilantro, chili powder and tajin as desired. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Charred Corn Salad

Serves 4-6





- 5-6 ears grilled or charred corn on cob; cut corn off cob



- 1 red onion, small dice



- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed, small dice



- ½ cup chopped cilantro



- Zest of 1 lime



- ½ cup fresh lime juice



- 2 teaspoons garlic powder



- Salt & pepper, to taste

If you don’t have a grill or don’t want to bother with grilling corn, you can char corn in the oven.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Rinse corn on cob and leave it damp. Season damp corn with salt and pepper. Line corn up on baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Turn halfway through.

When corn is thoroughly cooled, cut the corn off the cobs using a very sharp knife. Place corn in a large bowl. Add diced onion and jalapeño, cilantro, lime zest, juice and seasonings. Stir together then cover and place in refrigerator for at least an hour.

Stir gently, taste and adjust seasonings as necessary right before serving.