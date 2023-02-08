 Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

Grand opening includes raffles, face painting and free ice cream

By

Ice cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.

click to enlarge Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
Courtesy Handels


Founded in 1945 in Ohio, the company now has over 90 franchise and corporate-owned stores around the country. The Bend store’s ice cream flavors include Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough, Salty Caramel Truffle and others. Dine-in, pickup, delivery and catering are all available, and the store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

