Haven Bagel Opens

Haven Bagels + Coffee is now open in the southeast corner of Bend. The spot held its soft opening Aug. 16, featuring the bagels the company has become known for, along with some other special treats. For breakfast, try any number of the flavored bagels. On the day we visited, options included favorites such as Everything and Parmesan, along with Cranberry Orange and Pepperoncini Garlic Swiss, served with cream cheese or labneh, a soft cheese made from yogurt. The shop also serves a gluten-free bagel. Also check out the selection of yogurt parfaits, and tempting baked goods like the Sunday Roll, offered with crème friache, brown sugar and orange zest.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

For lunch, offerings include bagel sandwiches that come with tuna, turkey or lox, as well as a selection of tartines — or open-faced sandwiches — that come with toppings such as burrata and blueberries, avocado or sun-dried tomato and mozzarella.

"A farm-to-table artisan expression, Haven is deeply committed to wholesome non-GMO & organic ingredients, local farm partnerships & sustainable sourcing," reads a description on its website.

Haven held its grand opening on Aug. 17. The shop is located in the new retail center at the corner of SW 27th Street and Reed Market Road, and is open daily from 6:30am to 2pm.

Haven Bagel + Coffee

61579 SW 27th St., Bend