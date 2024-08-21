 Haven Bagel Opens | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Haven Bagel Opens

Baked goods brand debuts its coffee, bagel and sandwich shop in Reed South Plaza

By

Haven Bagels + Coffee is now open in the southeast corner of Bend. The spot held its soft opening Aug. 16, featuring the bagels the company has become known for, along with some other special treats. For breakfast, try any number of the flavored bagels. On the day we visited, options included favorites such as Everything and Parmesan, along with Cranberry Orange and Pepperoncini Garlic Swiss, served with cream cheese or labneh, a soft cheese made from yogurt. The shop also serves a gluten-free bagel. Also check out the selection of yogurt parfaits, and tempting baked goods like the Sunday Roll, offered with crème friache, brown sugar and orange zest.

click to enlarge Haven Bagel Opens
Nicole Vulcan

For lunch, offerings include bagel sandwiches that come with tuna, turkey or lox, as well as a selection of tartines — or open-faced sandwiches — that come with toppings such as burrata and blueberries, avocado or sun-dried tomato and mozzarella.

"A farm-to-table artisan expression, Haven is deeply committed to wholesome non-GMO & organic ingredients, local farm partnerships & sustainable sourcing," reads a description on its website.

Haven held its grand opening on Aug. 17. The shop is located in the new retail center at the corner of SW 27th Street and Reed Market Road, and is open daily from 6:30am to 2pm.

Haven Bagel + Coffee
61579 SW 27th St., Bend
Open Daily 6:30am-2pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 21-28, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation