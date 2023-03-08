Holm Made Toffee Wins Big at Oregon Chocolate Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy Oregon Chocolate Festival/Facebook Holm Made Toffee’s Randi Holm receives an award at the Oregon Chocolate Festival. At right is Karolina Lavagnino, festival founder/coordinator.

Locally made toffee company, Holm Made Toffee, is having a good week. The company competed in the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland over the March 4-5 weekend and took home three awards. Holm Made won the "Best in Show" category and the "People's Choice" award, and finally, took home the award for Best Chocolate Candy. With only seven award categories – including Best in Show, Best Chocolate Bonbon, Best Chocolate Tablet, Best Chocolate Candy, Best Chocolate Beverage, Best Raw Chocolate and People's Choice – it was quite the sweep for Holm Made. In 2020, the company's Original Hazelnut Toffee also won the bronze medal in the toffee category of the 2020 International Chocolate Salon. In a span of 10 years, Holm Made has won 13 awards at the festival. The Bend-based company got its start selling its homemade creations at farmers markets, typically starting with a base of dark chocolate and hazelnuts before adding other toppings. The sweet treats are found in dozens of stores around Central Oregon and are shipped around the country. Find Holm Made Toffee at holmmadetoffee.com.