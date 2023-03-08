 Holm Made Toffee Wins Big at Oregon Chocolate Festival | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Holm Made Toffee Wins Big at Oregon Chocolate Festival

Locally made award winning chocolates

By

click to enlarge Holm Made Toffee Wins Big at Oregon Chocolate Festival
Courtesy Oregon Chocolate Festival/Facebook
Holm Made Toffee’s Randi Holm receives an award at the Oregon Chocolate Festival. At right is Karolina Lavagnino, festival founder/coordinator.

Locally made toffee company, Holm Made Toffee, is having a good week. The company competed in the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland over the March 4-5 weekend and took home three awards. Holm Made won the "Best in Show" category and the "People's Choice" award, and finally, took home the award for Best Chocolate Candy. With only seven award categories – including Best in Show, Best Chocolate Bonbon, Best Chocolate Tablet, Best Chocolate Candy, Best Chocolate Beverage, Best Raw Chocolate and People's Choice – it was quite the sweep for Holm Made. In 2020, the company's Original Hazelnut Toffee also won the bronze medal in the toffee category of the 2020 International Chocolate Salon. In a span of 10 years, Holm Made has won 13 awards at the festival. The Bend-based company got its start selling its homemade creations at farmers markets, typically starting with a base of dark chocolate and hazelnuts before adding other toppings. The sweet treats are found in dozens of stores around Central Oregon and are shipped around the country. Find Holm Made Toffee at holmmadetoffee.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Cuban Kitchen Reopens

    Bend’s first Cuban restaurant is getting another run

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Cuban Kitchen Reopens

  • Women for the Water

    The latest film from World Muse focuses on water, from an indigenous perspective

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Women for the Water
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 8-20, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation