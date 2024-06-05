Hop on the High Desert Food Trail

Local farms, ranches, restaurants, farmers markets and food and beverage makers have one more week to join the High Desert Food Trail. The trail is a self-guided tour of up to 50 businesses, helping "connect trail visitors to the high desert's stunning landscapes, artisanal offerings and resilient agriculture," explained a press release from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, which runs the program.

Participants in the program can download a map of the trail and even go on bike rides on High Desert Food Trail bike routes, designed in partnership with Bend Electric Bikes. Start and finish wherever you like on the trail. The High Desert Food Trail also maintains a business directory to let people browse each of the businesses on the trail.

Businesses interested in joining the trail can sign up at hdffa.org/hdft.