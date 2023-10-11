Hub City Food Happenings

This week's Source Weekly is focused on Redmond – and when it comes to food, there's plenty happening. Here are a few new places to have on your radar.

Dog lovers probably already have the Doghouse Brewyard on their radars, since it's a dog-friendly place to grab a bite and a brew, with an age-21+ dog park. In September, the Magical Munchie Machine moved its operations from Madras and into the Brewyard.

"We specialize in home-cut fries with our secret munchie dipping sauce alongside our mouth-watering smash burgers, which consist of all fresh ingredients," owners John and Brittny North told the Source Weekly. Another specialty: birria tacos and birria burgers. Also at the Doghouse Brewyard since May: ROUX, which features smoked wings, Louisiana fried oysters, Po'Boys and more. Doghouse Brewyard is located at 827 SW Glacier Ave. in Redmond.

click to enlarge Courtesy Elements Public House

On the north side of town, the former Saffron Grill is now Elements Public House, featuring both American and Persian cuisine, including wings, pub pretzels, salads, pizzas, tacos, steaks and fish & chips, as well as chicken tandoori, vegetarian samosas, gyro wraps and Tika-Ribeye and Chicken Tandoori kabobs.

"The reason I changed the name is 'cause I wanted to do a more community friendly setting instead of limiting us to one style and cuisine," owner Tim Irvine told the Source. In addition to its food, Elements offers open mic nights, and Trivia starts next month on Thursdays. It's located at 1857 NW 6th St. in Redmond.

Also newly open in the heart of downtown Redmond is Rincon Azteca, a family Mexican restaurant serving plenty of Mexican favorites. The menu includes burritos, tacos, enchiladas and specialty plates that include chicken, beef or seafood served with rice, beans and tortillas. A hearty lunch menu offers combo plates for $10.75 Rincon Azteca is located at 526 SW 6th St. in Redmond.