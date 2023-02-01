Israeli Street Food Opening in The Grove

click to enlarge Courtesy Shimshon





sraeli street food purveyor Shimshon is heading west, setting up a new location in The Grove Market Hall in Northwest Crossing in Bend. Shimshon's food is already available at two other locations, including at its cart at Midtown Yacht Club and at the Barrio restaurant in downtown Bend. Menu items at the various Shimshon locations include falafel, za'atar fries, mezza plates and more.

The first day for the new location was scheduled for Feb. 1. Shimshon's location in The Grove is open Tuesday through Sunday.

