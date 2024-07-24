It's Tourist Season. These are for the Locals.

The Source Weekly's calendar is full of concerts, meetups and other happenings — including some that are geared toward the locals who keep things running around here. Every once in a while we like to pay homage to those who live here with a roundup of places catering to the local. With that, be sure to check out these locals' nights.

Locals' Night at Portello

Join every Monday for Locals Night at Portello WineCafe! From 4 to 8, indulge in your favorite wines at discounted prices. All glasses are specially priced at either $6 or $9.

Locals' Night at WaypointBBC

Tuesdays, Noon-10 p.m. Locals' Night at WaypointBBC includes $5 draft beer, $8 house red and white wine and $8 specialty cocktails.

Locals' Day at Bevel Craft Brewing

On Tuesdays, Bevel Craft Brewing for $4 beers and cider and $1 off wine all day. There are also food specials from the food carts located out back at The Patio.

Cross Cut Warming Hut: Locals' Day!

Tuesdays are Locals' Day. Every Tuesday enjoy $1 off regular size draft beverages.

