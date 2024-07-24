 It's Tourist Season. These are for the Locals. | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

It's Tourist Season. These are for the Locals.

Roundup of places catering to the locals

By

The Source Weekly's calendar is full of concerts, meetups and other happenings — including some that are geared toward the locals who keep things running around here. Every once in a while we like to pay homage to those who live here with a roundup of places catering to the local. With that, be sure to check out these locals' nights.

click to enlarge It's Tourist Season. &#10;These are for the Locals.
Adobe Stock

Locals' Night at Portello

Join every Monday for Locals Night at Portello WineCafe! From 4 to 8, indulge in your favorite wines at discounted prices. All glasses are specially priced at either $6 or $9.

Locals' Night at WaypointBBC

Tuesdays, Noon-10 p.m. Locals' Night at WaypointBBC includes $5 draft beer, $8 house red and white wine and $8 specialty cocktails.

Locals' Day at Bevel Craft Brewing

On Tuesdays, Bevel Craft Brewing for $4 beers and cider and $1 off wine all day. There are also food specials from the food carts located out back at The Patio.

Cross Cut Warming Hut: Locals' Day!

Tuesdays are Locals' Day. Every Tuesday enjoy $1 off regular size draft beverages.

—Want your locals' event listed in stuff like this? Submit your events for free at bendsource.com.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 24-31, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation