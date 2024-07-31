It's Zucchini Season. Will Your Friends and Neighbors Survive?

If you have a garden, then you might know the scenario: It's after dark and you find yourself tiptoeing up to your neighbor's porch, aiming to leave a harvest of zucchini behind. Those with thriving zucchini plants know the deal: Your friends, loved ones, coworkers and neighbors get a full-on squash assault this time of year, every year.

click to enlarge Pexels Give some to the neighbors, sure, but also learn to preserve more zucchini for a rainy day.

Wouldn't it be great to find ways to keep some of that summer bounty a bit longer into the year, so you don't have to be the constant giver of too much of a good thing? That's exactly what an upcoming demonstration will do.

Oregon State University Extension hosts its "What Do I Do With All This Zucchini?" demo at two separate sessions Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Redmond. Master food preservers will share tips on preserving zucchini, including covering the equipment and supplies people need. Sessions take place from 2-3:30pm or 5:30-7pm at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Registration is required and due by Monday, Aug. 12, at 5pm. The demonstration session costs $10 per person.

What Do I Do With All This Zucchini?

Wed., Aug. 14, 2pm & 5:30pm

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond

$10



