 It's Zucchini Season. Will Your Friends and Neighbors Survive?
It's Zucchini Season. Will Your Friends and Neighbors Survive?

Avoid being a zucchini over-sharer by learning techniques for preserving this iconic summer squash

By

If you have a garden, then you might know the scenario: It's after dark and you find yourself tiptoeing up to your neighbor's porch, aiming to leave a harvest of zucchini behind. Those with thriving zucchini plants know the deal: Your friends, loved ones, coworkers and neighbors get a full-on squash assault this time of year, every year.

Give some to the neighbors, sure, but also learn to preserve more zucchini for a rainy day.

Wouldn't it be great to find ways to keep some of that summer bounty a bit longer into the year, so you don't have to be the constant giver of too much of a good thing? That's exactly what an upcoming demonstration will do.

Oregon State University Extension hosts its "What Do I Do With All This Zucchini?" demo at two separate sessions Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Redmond. Master food preservers will share tips on preserving zucchini, including covering the equipment and supplies people need. Sessions take place from 2-3:30pm or 5:30-7pm at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Registration is required and due by Monday, Aug. 12, at 5pm. The demonstration session costs $10 per person.

What Do I Do With All This Zucchini?
Wed., Aug. 14, 2pm & 5:30pm
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
$10


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

