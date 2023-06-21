 Kebaba Flavors are Back… a Bit | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Kebaba Flavors are Back… a Bit

Hummus from Kebaba available at Pizza Mondo for limited time

Lovers of Mediterranean flavors were pretty bummed when Kebaba on Newport Avenue closed over the pandemic. But now, the owners of the former Kebaba – who also operate Pizza Mondo — have brought back some of the love. The beloved hummus from Kebaba can now be found at Pizza Mondo in downtown Bend, on a limited basis. Since Kebaba's closing, Pizza Mondo has offered Kebaba's Babaganouj as well, announcing the arrivals on its Instagram and Facebook pages. Supplies are limited for the current stash of hummus, so hungry customers should check out Pizza Mondo's social media channels to find out the latest. Or, just pop in, grab a slice of the pizza — also delicious — and see what happens. It's pretty much a win either way.

Pizza Mondo
811 NW Wall St., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

