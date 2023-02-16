In Egypt, the popular dip is eaten with pita bread and often flavored with cumin. Hummus is the unofficial national dish of Israel. The earliest known written hummus recipes date back to the 13th Century, so needless to say this popular spread has been around a very long time. It’s become popular around the world in modern times and as of 2021, the world production of chickpeas was up to nearly 16 million tons!
What is a chickpea or garbanzo bean? It’s a legume of the family Fabaceae, subfamily Faboideae. Chickpeas are nutritious; high in fiber, protein and also containing vitamin B6, manganese and zinc among other nutrients and minerals.
This simple version of hummus is a recipe I have refined over time, constantly experimenting with different amounts of each ingredient and different spices. I started out using tahini, which is traditionally called for in hummus recipes. My family never really liked the sesame flavor from the tahini and it’s not an ingredient I always have on hand, so this final version of the recipe leaves out tahini. You can garnish with sesame seeds on top if you want a bit of sesame flavor.
While hummus is typically served with pita bread, I really like to serve it with carrot and celery sticks, cucumber slices, broccoli florets and other veggies.
When I’m craving a dip (which is quite often), I always feel like I’ve made a positive choice when I whip up some hummus. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and it satisfies my craving while injecting my system with a healthy dose of fiber and protein and very little fat.
Lemony Hummus
-1 can (approx. 2 cups) chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), drained, liquid reserved
-¼ cup olive oil
-2 cloves garlic, peeled
-Salt & freshly ground pepper to taste
-1 tablespoon ground cumin
-Juice of 1 large lemon
-Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, optional
-Sesame seeds for garnish, optional
-Olive oil for garnish, optional
Put everything except garnishes in food processor or heavy-duty blender. Begin to process until smooth, adding bean liquid, a tablespoon at a time, as needed to produce a smooth consistency. Taste and add more seasonings as desired. Serve with parsley, sesame seeds and a swirl of olive oil on top. Great with pita bread, chips, and veggies.
This recipe can be easily doubled.