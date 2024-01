I

n this episode of Grand Craft Beer, cicerone Brian Yaeger welcomes Vance Wirtz, brewer at McMenamins Old St. Francis While almost everyone knows about hidden rooms and bars, not everyone knows OSF has a brewery on-site, but hidden from view. It's where Vance turns his lager-centric mash paddle to making everything from Bamberg-style smoked lagers to Vermont-centric Hop Pillow D.H.I.P.A. He also gives listeners a sneak peak of the 11th annual High Gravity Fest hosted at OSF on January 13, 2024.