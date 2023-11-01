 Local Chai Maker Begins Public Sales | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Local Chai Maker Begins Public Sales

Kavi's Chai now available at a handful of Bend spots

Local Chai Maker Begins Public Sales
Kavi Chokshi

A local chai brand that began to make its debut at events this spring is now available for sale at two local businesses. Kavi's Chai, created by Bend local Kavi Chokshi, held a kick-off event over the Oct. 29 weekend at both Dudley's Bookshop Cafe and Turtle Island Coffee, both in downtown Bend. Chokshi started the enterprise to introduce people to a version of chai tea — made with grated ginger, ground cardamom, chai masala spice mix, then mixed with black tea, brown sugar and milk — that is a bit less sweet than the other brands he's tried outside of his native India. Find more information at kavischai.com.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

