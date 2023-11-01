Local Chai Maker Begins Public Sales

click to enlarge Kavi Chokshi

A local chai brand that began to make its debut at events this spring is now available for sale at two local businesses. Kavi's Chai, created by Bend local Kavi Chokshi, held a kick-off event over the Oct. 29 weekend at both Dudley's Bookshop Cafe and Turtle Island Coffee, both in downtown Bend. Chokshi started the enterprise to introduce people to a version of chai tea — made with grated ginger, ground cardamom, chai masala spice mix, then mixed with black tea, brown sugar and milk — that is a bit less sweet than the other brands he's tried outside of his native India. Find more information at kavischai.com.