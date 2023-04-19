 Local Launches Chai Company | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Local Launches Chai Company

Kavi's Chai to kick off at Earth Day Fair

A Bend local is launching a new line of chai, and kicking things off at this week's Earth Day Fair and Parade. Kavi Chokshi, who's originally from India, has enjoyed informally sharing his own version of masala chai — or spiced milk tea — with friends and coworkers in Bend over the past several years. Now he's making that process more formal with the launch of Kavi's Chai, a simple drink containing grated ginger, ground cardamom and a pinch of chai masala spice mix. That all gets combined with black tea and a bit of brown sugar and milk.

click to enlarge Local Launches Chai Company
Courtesy Kavi Chokshi
Kavi Chokshi is launching his own line of chai at the Earth Day Fair & Parade April 22.
click to enlarge Local Launches Chai Company
Courtesy Kavi Chokshi

"Most people who've tried it here have remarked that they haven't had any chai like it before," Chokshi stated on the Kavi's Chai website. "Most 'chai tea' in America is overly sweet and has an unusual flavor profile (often heavy on cinnamon)."

Chokshi's chai will be on offer at the Earth Day Fair and Parade on Saturday, April 22 in downtown Bend. It will be available in the original milk version as well as a dairy-free option — but in the interest of reducing waste, bring your own travel mug!

Look for more about the launch of Kavi's Chai at kavischai.com.

