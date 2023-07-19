 Luckey’s Woodsman Goes Brick and Mortar | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Luckey’s Woodsman Goes Brick and Mortar

Business offering “off-grid provisions” moves to Sisters

By

A food cart that's made the rounds around Bend is now open in a brick-and-mortar location in Sisters. Luckey's Woodsman, which has offered "off-grid provisions" for those who want help creating their backcountry meals, opened its "Trailside Kitchen" version on East Hood Avenue in Sisters on July 7. Luckey's Woodsman has a grand opening planned for Aug. 1, featuring a pig roast and live music from Johnny Bourbon and others.

click to enlarge Luckey’s Woodsman Goes Brick and Mortar
Courtesy Luckey's Woodsman

Along with its ready-made meals for campers and backcountry enthusiasts, the new Trailside Kitchen offers seasonal cuisine. Luckey's Woodsman's owner Jackson Higdon named the place after his grandfather's chain of restaurants in Springfield, Oregon, that operated in the 1950s under the same name. That original chain of restaurants will also be honored at the grand opening, on the restaurant chain's 67th anniversary.

"Our mission is to bring back my grandparents' legacy through our passion of bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service," Higdon told the Source Weekly. "Now, with the brick and mortar, we are looking forward to focusing on this mission and launching our camper kit service online system, and help more people to adventure more, eat better and dream big like us."

Meanwhile, Luckey's Woodsman still operates its cart, currently located at GoodLife Brewing in Bend.

Luckey's Woodsman in Sisters
352 E. Hood Ave. Unit B, Sisters
Tue-Sat Noon-8pm
luckeyswoodsman.com

