Manzanita Grill Competes in Chicken Sando Challenge

Manzanita Grill, a local favorite that was a winner of Best Food Cart in the Source Weekly's annual Restaurant Guide, is competing for a national award and a cash prize. Manzanita Grill is now in the semi-finals of the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge, put on by the baker Artesano.

"Through this exciting competition, local chicken sandwich aficionados from across the nation are putting their distinct, regionally inspired spin on the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich," described a press release from Artesano, a brand under the Bimbo Bakeries profile.

The competition started earlier this month, featuring eight chicken-sandwich makers. Four remain, including Manzanita, with its Hot Berry sandwich. That sandwich features crispy chicken, pickles, honey and, of course, berries. The first round of voting took place through September 13, with the second round open through Friday, September 20. People can vote for their favorite sandwich at officialchickensandwichchallenge.com. The winner will be announced during National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9. The winner gets a $20,000 grand prize.