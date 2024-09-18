 Manzanita Grill Competes in Chicken Sando Challenge | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Manzanita Grill Competes in Chicken Sando Challenge

By

click to enlarge Manzanita Grill Competes &#10;in Chicken Sando Challenge
Courtesy Artesano

Manzanita Grill, a local favorite that was a winner of Best Food Cart in the Source Weekly's annual Restaurant Guide, is competing for a national award and a cash prize. Manzanita Grill is now in the semi-finals of the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge, put on by the baker Artesano.

"Through this exciting competition, local chicken sandwich aficionados from across the nation are putting their distinct, regionally inspired spin on the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich," described a press release from Artesano, a brand under the Bimbo Bakeries profile.

The competition started earlier this month, featuring eight chicken-sandwich makers. Four remain, including Manzanita, with its Hot Berry sandwich. That sandwich features crispy chicken, pickles, honey and, of course, berries. The first round of voting took place through September 13, with the second round open through Friday, September 20. People can vote for their favorite sandwich at officialchickensandwichchallenge.com. The winner will be announced during National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9. The winner gets a $20,000 grand prize.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • A New Sandwich Concept for Crosscut

    A new sandwich truck has opened at Crosscut Warming Hut, taking the place of the Gyro Power cart that served customers for the past four years

    By Nicole Vulcan

    A New Sandwich Concept &#10;for Crosscut

  • A Dose of Wellness at NW Raw

    West side juice bar offers bowls, smoothie bowls, salads, waffles and so much more

    By Nicole Vulcan

    A Dose of Wellness at NW Raw
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 18-25, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation