Megan B's Back-to-School Muffins

Megan Baker

Food for Thought; Literally

The human brain is responsible for everything we think, feel and do. Feeding your kids (and yourself) a healthy breakfast before school is crucial for several reasons. A nutritious breakfast provides the energy and nutrients needed for the brain to function at its best. Skipping breakfast can lead to decreased attention and slower memory recall, making it harder to stay engaged and learn effectively; and more energy means less likely to fall asleep in class!

Interesting Facts About Protein and Brain Function

Brain Fuel: Proteins are essential for brain function, as they provide amino acids, which are the building blocks for neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters are crucial for mood regulation, memory and cognitive function.

Memory Boost: Consuming adequate protein can help improve memory and learning. Amino acids from protein-rich foods support the production of dopamine and norepinephrine, which are important for focus and alertness.

Mood Regulation: Proteins help produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, sleep and appetite. A diet rich in protein can help maintain stable serotonin levels, contributing to better mental health.

Energy Levels: Protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes that can affect concentration and productivity. Including protein in meals can help sustain energy throughout the day.

Brain Health: Proteins are involved in the repair and maintenance of brain cells. They help protect against neurodegenerative diseases and support overall brain health.



Back-to-School Protein Muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups Kodiak Power Cakes mix

1 cup sourdough discard

1/2 cup milk (your choice)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup melted butter or coconut oil

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp pumpkin spice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). I use paper liners in a muffin tin but you can use non-stick too. In a large bowl, combine the sourdough discard, milk, brown sugar, melted butter, mashed bananas, egg and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined. Add the Kodiak Power Cakes mix and pumpkin spice to the wet ingredients. Stir until just combined, careful not to overmix. Gently fold in the chopped walnuts. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Times vary for higher elevations like we are in Bend (3600ft). Let the muffins cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. These muffins are perfect for meal prep and can be stored in an airtight container for a few days or frozen for longer storage. Just pop them in the microwave for a quick and easy breakfast or snack!

Nutritional Facts (per muffin, makes 12 muffins): Calories: 180 Protein: 8g Carbohydrates: 25g Sugars: 10g Fiber: 3g Fat: 7g Saturated Fat: 3g Cholesterol: 30mg Sodium: 200mg Potassium: 150mg