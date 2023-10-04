 Meltz Opens in Cascade Village | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Meltz Opens in Cascade Village

Fast-casual restaurant with a range of grilled cheese

By

A new fast-casual space offering grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese and more, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, is now open in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in Bend.

click to enlarge Meltz Opens in Cascade Village
Nicole Vulcan

"We make all our dressings, sauces, and recipes from scratch," said co-owner Terry Farnham, who opened Meltz with his wife Denise and partners Veny and Paula Martinez. "Our best-selling sandwiches are the Potsticker Meltz (the 2013 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner) and our take on the Pastrami Ruben featuring house-made kraut, house-made pickled red onions served up on our special bread. Additionally, we have the best Mac n Cheese and freshly tossed salads to accompany our made-from-scratch Tomato Bisque soup."

This is the 11th restaurant the Farnhams have opened in Oregon; they opened the Wendy's on Hwy 97 in 1980, followed by Hudson's Grill on Wall Street, and then Subway locations in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, the Schlotzky's on 27th in 1996, and several Black Bear Diners.

The new Meltz is the third location; two others were started by Meltz's founder, Joe McCarthy, in Coeur d'Alene and Boise, Idaho.

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese
63455 N. Hwy 97 #44, Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Promoting Sustainability

    Visit Bend's sustainability director, Serena Bishop Gordon joins the Bend Don't Break podcast to talk bikes, tourism dollars and more

    By Aaron Switzer and Nicole Vulcan

    Promoting Sustainability

  • The Art of the Pastry

    A conversation with Cari Brown of Café des Chutes

    By Nicole Vulcan

    The Art of the Pastry
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 4- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation