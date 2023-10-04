Meltz Opens in Cascade Village

A new fast-casual space offering grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese and more, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, is now open in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in Bend.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

"We make all our dressings, sauces, and recipes from scratch," said co-owner Terry Farnham, who opened Meltz with his wife Denise and partners Veny and Paula Martinez. "Our best-selling sandwiches are the Potsticker Meltz (the 2013 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner) and our take on the Pastrami Ruben featuring house-made kraut, house-made pickled red onions served up on our special bread. Additionally, we have the best Mac n Cheese and freshly tossed salads to accompany our made-from-scratch Tomato Bisque soup."

This is the 11th restaurant the Farnhams have opened in Oregon; they opened the Wendy's on Hwy 97 in 1980, followed by Hudson's Grill on Wall Street, and then Subway locations in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, the Schlotzky's on 27th in 1996, and several Black Bear Diners.

The new Meltz is the third location; two others were started by Meltz's founder, Joe McCarthy, in Coeur d'Alene and Boise, Idaho.

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese