 Neighbor Rotisserie Opens in Former Kebaba
Neighbor Rotisserie Opens in Former Kebaba

Opened by the former owners of Jackson's Corner and current owners of Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries

Foodies in Bend have had their eyes on the former Kebaba location on Newport Avenue for quite some time, wondering what would fill the big shoes left by the beloved Mediterranean spot that closed in 2021. Last week, the new concept was fully revealed with the opening of Neighbor Rotisserie. Opened by the former owners of Jackson's Corner and current owners of Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries, Neighbor Rotisseries serves up — you guessed it — rotisserie chicken and other meats, along with wings, salads, sandwiches and small plates. The menu has hints of Mediterranean flavors; the half or whole chicken, prepared with smoked paprika and lemon, comes with sauces that can include Za'taar Zhoug, Tahini Ranch or Chili Vinegar. Each serving of chicken comes with the Schmaltz Potatoes — soft yet crispy, smashed potatoes made in a France-meets-Yiddish culture style.

The Smoked & Fried Wings come with a hot dry rub, along with Za'taar Zhoug sauce and Tahini Ranch, while the Cauliflower "Tabbouleh" is served with dates, almonds, parsley, lemon and olive oil. Drinks include traditional cocktails such as Negroni Bianco and a Mojito Spritz, along with several zero-proof options made with non-alcoholic spirits.

Neighbor Rotisserie's first day open to the public is May 29.

Neighbor Rotisserie
1004 NW Newport Ave., Bend
Wed-Sun 11am-9pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

