Neighbor Rotisserie Opens in Former Kebaba

click to enlarge Courtesy Neighbor Rotisserie

Foodies in Bend have had their eyes on the former Kebaba location on Newport Avenue for quite some time, wondering what would fill the big shoes left by the beloved Mediterranean spot that closed in 2021. Last week, the new concept was fully revealed with the opening of Neighbor Rotisserie. Opened by the former owners of Jackson's Corner and current owners of Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries, Neighbor Rotisseries serves up — you guessed it — rotisserie chicken and other meats, along with wings, salads, sandwiches and small plates. The menu has hints of Mediterranean flavors; the half or whole chicken, prepared with smoked paprika and lemon, comes with sauces that can include Za'taar Zhoug, Tahini Ranch or Chili Vinegar. Each serving of chicken comes with the Schmaltz Potatoes — soft yet crispy, smashed potatoes made in a France-meets-Yiddish culture style.

click to enlarge Ashley Sarvis

The Smoked & Fried Wings come with a hot dry rub, along with Za'taar Zhoug sauce and Tahini Ranch, while the Cauliflower "Tabbouleh" is served with dates, almonds, parsley, lemon and olive oil. Drinks include traditional cocktails such as Negroni Bianco and a Mojito Spritz, along with several zero-proof options made with non-alcoholic spirits.

Neighbor Rotisserie's first day open to the public is May 29.

Neighbor Rotisserie

1004 NW Newport Ave., Bend