New Food Cart Lot and Pub Opens in Redmond

A new public house with a little of it all is now open, and is preparing for its grand opening weekend. Blacksmith Public House – located in, you guessed it, a former blacksmith shop – opened last week on SW Evergreen Street in downtown Redmond. This place, owned by Michael and Molly Kosakowski, ticks all the boxes. There's a full bar and a coffee bar inside, as well as an indoor stage. Outside is an ample patio with six food carts, as well as an upper terrace with views of the Cascades to the west. Current food carts at Blacksmith include The Hot Potato featuring comfort food, Homeslice Tavern Style Pizza, Botanas El Paraiso featuring Mexican and American fare, The Kilted Kitchen featuring barbecue with a "Scottish flare," Cascade Alchemy Bowls featuring gluten free and healthful options and That Guy's Bistro, offering hot dogs, fries, sandwiches and burgers. (That Guy's Bistro also recently opened a brick-and-mortar in Bend, at 61147 S Hwy 97).



click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan Views of the interior of the new Blacksmith Public House, which opened April 12 in Redmond.

Blacksmith Public House's coffee shop opens at 7:30 am and the bar opens at 11 am seven days a week. Each food cart has its own hours. The grand opening celebration for Blacksmith takes place over two days; Friday, April 21 brings Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits to the stage, with Countryfied playing Saturday, April 22. All music is free.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan The Judy Judy Judy, a peachy Old Fashioned, is one of the signature drinks at Blacksmith Public House.

Blacksmith Public House

308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond