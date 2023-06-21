New Specialty Shop is Chock Full of Meats, Cheeses, Olive Oils, Gifts and More

Perhaps it was destiny that Nancy Zadoff has a business revolving around flowers. She's been weeding gardens since she was a kid. Her mother would send her out to pull weeds when she got into trouble — but is it punishment if you actually enjoy doing it?

Wild Petals Provisions in Brooks Alley carries specially curated picnic provisions and other delicious food, drink and gift items.

Fast forward a number of decades and through an entire lifetime of traveling the world with what Zadoff calls a "huge, screaming job" with Nike. Now Zadoff and her husband, Paul, have landed intentionally in Central Oregon...on a flower farm. Wild Petals Bend is a seasonal U-Pick flower farm, where Zadoff grows a number of stunning beauties and blossoms, including sunflowers, daisies, lavender, dahlias, zinnias and, of course, roses.

Now, you may be asking, what do flowers have to do with food? In Zadoff's case, a lot. "I 100% had to have gardening and flowers involved in any food endeavor. The edible flowers from my garden are on charcuterie boards and atop cookies I sell, for example," Zadoff explained to me as we talked about her new shop on Brooks Alley in downtown Bend.

Wild Petals Provisions opened the first week of May, offering an abundant curated selection of international and domestic cheeses, meats, snacks, olive oils, pasta, condiments, beers, wines, teas and other grab-and-go foods and pre-packed picnic baskets as well as flowers and unique artisanal gifts. It's an ideal stop before a picnic in the park or a party on the patio, offering everything to make a meal or get-together memorable.

The tiny shop is simply adorable and so inviting, with flowers and herbs spilling out the front door. The bright front window is full of alluring foodie gifts and all sorts of locally crafted merchandise, and the shelves and coolers are packed full of delectable, edible foods and beverages. And of course, there's Zadoff and her expert team, all passionate about the carefully sourced products. On a Wednesday, Bend Farmers Market day, one might find the crew dressed in matching banana print jumpsuits. It's enough to make one smile.

"The whole idea was the European influence; I love the idea of a tiny little shop with a couple people working there, not a giant supermarket. Then in terms of the items, we wanted to have olive oils that are local and olive oils that are imported. Same thing with cheeses — having incredible cheeses that are domestic and then having phenomenal cheeses that we import. We're now going to also be carrying an animal-free cheese, which is delicious, and we're excited about it," she said.

Zadoff spends a lot of time sourcing the items. "I'm always looking, looking, looking and talking to people. I'm always open to hear about something new," she explained. When asked about her Top 10 things in her shop right now, Zadoff had no trouble rattling off several. "Meats, cheeses, olive oils. A specially-curated Wild Petals candle from Paradox Candle Co. in Prineville is a wonderful item. Ninety percent of the flower vases we carry are made by local people. There's also a beautiful apron which is really a work of art from a local vendor. And, of course, the flowers. What I can't grow in my own garden, I get from a local wholesaler, who's now selling flowers in Bend. I shop with her each week. And then the breads." One of Zadoff's biggest goals is to find people who live here and work here, local vendors who are making products that would fit well in her specialty shop.

Nancy and Paul Zadoff always knew they wanted to end up in Bend.

Of course, it would all mean nothing if you got home or to your picnic and didn't like the food you bought, which is why Zadoff wants her customers to taste before they buy. "I feel very strongly about people having the ability to taste things. I want you to taste the meat and the cheese before you buy it so that you have a great experience and enjoy the food that you're eating."

This very enthusiastic flower grower and shop owner is excited about her location on Brooks Alley downtown. "I love my street and everyone on it, my neighbors. I love being close to Drake Park, Cowgirl Cash, Arrange, Ferm & Fare, The Commons, and the new restaurant/bar Dear Irene, which is coming soon. This summer is going to be magical," Zadoff smiled. As for the future beyond her first summer in business?

"My hope is to have a thriving business and to create something in downtown Bend that is unique and really draws people year-round. In wintertime, when it's snowing, I know lots of times people plan on the business being down then. I plan on it being up."

The Wild Petals U-Pick Flower Farm offers a wide variety of seasonal, bouquet-ready flowers.

Finally, my question was, why, after an illustrious career and raising a family while traveling the world, did the Zadoffs choose little ol' Bend as their permanent home and place for a new business? Nancy put it this way, "Paul grew up in Eugene and always came to Bend on vacations, and whenever we would vacation together, we would come to Bend. We always knew we were going to come here to live, that it would be our last stop. It's a smaller town, a place where you can be outside with four seasons. It has everything you could ever want, and it's beautiful."

Wild Petals Provisions

930 NW Brooks St., Bend

10am-6pm Wed-Sat; 10am-5pm Sun