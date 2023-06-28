New Thai for the East Side

The east-Bend complex near the hospital on NE Cushing Drive already has some hot spots for food and drink, including Sunriver Brewing, Hablo Tacos and Lone Pine Coffee, to name a few. Now, it's added another attraction in the food and drink department: Chao Lay, a restaurant with an Asian-fusion concept located in the former east side location of Bangers and Brews. Chao Lay is the latest venture for Chip and Prang Rothenberger, whose other dining ventures have included Incred-A-Bowl and ThAIPAS in Northwest Crossing, according to the restaurant's website.

Prang Rothenberger is from the southern-most tip of Thailand, on an island called Koh Lipe. "Chao Lay" is the name of an Indonesian migrant fishing tribe, where Prang's father hails from, while her mother is from northern Thailand. The restaurant's menu aims to draw from that heritage with a mix of Thai dishes and foods from other parts of Asia. Appetizers include Gyoza Potstickers and Chicken Satay, while the main courses include Kao Mon Gai – a delightful boiled chicken served with rice and a spicy ginger sauce – and Glass Noodle bowls, Chicken Curry and Whole Fried Fish. The business is open seven days a week.

Chao Lay

1462 NE Cushing Dr. #140, Bend

541-241-2377



