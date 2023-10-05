Pork Chops With Apples & Cranberries

Don’t scoff at the ease of this recipe because it’s delicious and everyone is going to love it. Yes, for those of us who enjoy time in the kitchen, a simple Crockpot® meal can feel like cheating but I’m urging you to shift your thinking. If your main dish can basically cook itself that leaves you more time to make a creative side or a fancy dessert. So now that your mind is open, let’s get going on this easy fall dish that you can toss in the slow cooker around lunchtime and have it be ready by the time everyone walks in the door after work and school.





Adobe Stock Pork chops with apples and cranberries cooks itself in a few hours in a slow cooker.

When you’re choosing which pork chops to get, go for a thicker loin chop this time, either bone-in or boneless. The boneless chops are the same meat as the rib-cut pork chop but they have the bone and excess fat removed. It’s important to salt the pork before you cook it as it bring out the flavor of the meat so don’t be afraid to sprinkle on a good amount of salt and pepper before you put the chops in the slow cooker.

Pork pairs well with fruits such as apples, peaches, plums, cranberries, figs, pears, dried cherries and apricots. In this recipe we use two of those: apples and cranberries. You place the fruits on top of the pork and that’s it! As the slow cooking takes place the flavors meld together. You can use just apples or substitute other fruits for the apples and cranberries if you prefer. For example, peeled, chopped peaches and golden raisins are a good combo. Or you might like plums and dried cherries. Just make sure to peel whatever fruit you use and cut it into small, bite-sized pieces.

You can adjust the seasonings to suit your own palette as well. Leave out the cayenne if you don’t like heat. Replace the ginger and cinnamon with cardamom for something a little different. Or if there’s a combination of spices that you know you really like, use that. You could even replace the brown sugar with honey or molasses and the cider vinegar with another vinegar or other acid such as lemon juice. I like the combination of the brown sugar and the cider vinegar with the spices I use but you know by now I’m a proponent of experimenting with flavors to suit your own self, so have fun.

It's very easy to overcook pork so to ensure tender, juicy chops, set your slow cooker on low heat. Do not cook on high or your pork will dry out and be tough. Also, check on the pork periodically after a few hours to make sure it’s not cooking too hot and too fast. Use a thermometer and make sure the internal temperature of the chops is at least 145 degrees. If it’s higher than that, turn the slower cooker off immediately and remove the chops. Pork needs to rest for three minutes before you cut into it. You can cover them in foil and keep them warm until ready to serve.

Serve these chops with apples and cranberries atop brown rice or alongside a baked sweet potato perhaps. Or they would also go well with polenta or orzo and maybe some braised collard greens. Yum.

Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Apples & Dried Cranberries

Serves 4

4 pork loin chops (about 2 pounds)

Generous pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

6 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup sweetened dried cranberries (or substitute golden raisins)

2-4 apples, peeled & chopped (2 cups)

Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. Generously sprinkle chops with salt & pepper and place in cooker.

In a small bowl mix brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and cranberries. Spoon over pork in cooker; spread apples on top.

Cook on low heat for 4-4 ½ hours.

Great with a side of brown rice or baked sweet potatoes.



