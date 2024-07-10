 Reed Crossing Market Offers Local Flavors | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Reed Crossing Market Offers Local Flavors

Local is the name of the game at new market on Reed Market and 27th

By


The recently opened market in the Reed South Plaza offers a lot more than gas. Reed Crossing Market, which held its grand opening June 26, is aimed at supplying healthful, local items. The space is owned by Dan Healy, who also owns the Expressway Market on Reed Market and 15th.

Nicole Vulcan


Get salsa from fRED Sauce, jellies from Justy's Jellies, hot coffee from Strictly Organic, pastries and donuts from Too Sweet Cakes and hot items from the kitchen, including brick oven pizzas and fried foods like corn dogs and onion rings. Oh, and did we mention self-serve frozen yogurt?! The hot bar also serves up breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches. The cases holding sundry items like milk, cheese and meats also come from locally sourced companies. Also, locally sourced flowers, and a local farm sets up shop outside on Thursday afternoons. More local items are on the way, Healy told the Source Weekly.

Reed Crossing Market
21185 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend
Mon-Fri 5:30am-10pm, 6am-10pm Sat-Sun

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan

