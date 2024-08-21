San Diego Style Burritos for Bend

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

A new food truck on Bend's west side is serving up burritos, Southern California style. Those familiar with SoCal style burritos will know the signature ingredient: french fries, hand-cut, served in nearly every version of the burrito. SDiego's opened this summer in the Old Iron Works complex, near Café Des Chutes and The Workhouse. Classic SoCal flavors include Jalapeño Burrito with those hand-cut fries, fried jalapeño, onions, cilantro, sour cream, cheese and your choice of chicken, pork, steak or sauteed mushrooms. Make it the Calfornia Burrito by subtracting the jalapeño. Another classic: The California Fish Burrito with fried fish, pico de gallo, fries, cabbage and cheese. And because it's Cali style, there's also a Keto Salad on the menu offering all the SoCal-Mexican flavors, but without the carbs. SDiegos is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

SDiegos So Cal Burritos

50 SE Scott St., Bend

Open Mon-Sat 11am-7pm