 SEA Crab Closes; Restaurant with Healthful Options Moving In
SEA Crab Closes; Restaurant with Healthful Options Moving In

The menu will have rotations throughout the month to accommodate weekly specials and seasonal offerings

SEA Crab House, the southeast Asian-inspired crab boil restaurant has closed, and in its place will soon be a venture with a distinctly different menu. Sandy Egge, a naturopathic clinical nutritionist, and husband Jeff Taber, a longtime athlete and health enthusiast, will soon open Crave, Bend, a kitchen focused on healthful offerings. Egge was also responsible for designing the product offerings at Laird Superfood.

"We specialize in fresh-made organic food that is healthy and delicious," Taber told the Source Weekly. "We serve artisan tacos and bowls, gourmet salads, fresh pressed juices with botanicals and herbs, functional coffee and weekend raw cuisine, and gluten-free baked items."

The couple originally set out to open a café in Sisters, but due to city regulations around outdoor dining at that location, moved the operation to the Century Drive location in Bend, they said on Facebook.

"Our menu features gluten free and vegetarian options," Taber sold the Source. "We are always seed oil free. Menu will have rotations throughout the month to accommodate weekly specials and seasonal offerings. We are looking forward to serving our community."

The couple plans to open the café on Century in the next several weeks.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan

