This may very well be the easiest salad you ever make. It’s my version of an arugula salad I was served at an Italian restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood a number of years back. It was so simple yet full of flavor and had such a nice citrusy tang. I honestly couldn’t believe how good it was considering it was only arugula, tomatoes, a bit of cheese and some lemon juice.

The lemon juice needs to be freshly squeezed from a nice juicy lemon, of course. The cheese can be whatever type of hard cheese you prefer and be generous as it’s nice to have a bit of cheese in every bite. The tomatoes can be any size or type you like; my favorite are grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes simply cut in half.





click to enlarge Adobe Stock Fresh arugula, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, olive oil and lemon make a simply amazing salad.

Use a good quality olive oil and while you don’t want your arugula dripping in oil, you do want a nice amount. The olive oil and lemon juice make a perfect dressing, one you don’t have to measure or shake or do anything to. You just put an ample amount of both on top of the salad and toss it up. Finish the salad with a big pinch of good salt and freshly ground pepper and you’re set.

You can adjust the tomatoes, cheese, lemon, oil and seasonings depending on how much arugula you use. You can make a single bowl of salad or a giant salad for a big group.

I’ve served this salad in all seasons and with every protein imaginable: chicken, pork chops, meatloaf, roast beef, fish, scallops, you name it and it goes well with it. It’s also great on its own for a quick lunch. I’ve added leftover grilled chicken to it and even a poached egg and I’m never disappointed.

What’s hard to believe is that I never thought of this myself until I had it at the restaurant. It was their house salad so everyone got a nice bowl of it and I can see why.

Simple Arugula Salad

Serves as few or as many as you want

- A big bowl full of fresh, cleaned arugula

- 1-2 tomatoes, chopped

- Grated or thinly sliced parmesan, asiago or Romano cheese, as desired

- Juice of one lemon

- Several swirls of olive oil

- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Place as much as arugula as you want in your favorite salad bowl. Add tomatoes and cheese as desired. Squeeze juice of one lemon all over the salad. Swirl olive oil all over the salad. Toss gently then season with generous amounts of salt and pepper.

Adjust amounts of ingredients to match the amount of arugula you use and the number of people you’re serving.

