Sisters Bakery Expands with New Production Facility

A Sisters institution is expanding its operational space to account for a "rising" interest in its baked goods. Sisters Bakery, located along East Cascade Avenue in Sisters, announced this week the opening of its new offsite bread production facility. With more demand for its breads and other products, the business' owners decided to obtain a second space to "meet the rising needs of our existing patrons but also opens up exciting opportunities for us to broaden our footprint in Central Oregon," they stated in a press release.



"This facility has been a long time coming. The support from our customers and the broader Central Oregon region has been incredible," said Spencer Hamiga, owner of Sisters Bakery.

