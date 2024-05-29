Sizzle on the Grill

Editor's note: If you're not already subscribed to our foodie newsletter, Cascades Eats, you're missing out! Our weekly update on all things food and drink in Central Oregon is the best place to get caught up on the openings (and closings), events and reviews from the culinary scene. Oh, and did we mention there's exclusive material?! Each week, Cascades Eats newsletter editor Megan Baker brings readers subscriber-only content — like the recipe we share here as a way to let you know what you're missing.

Look no further than these sizzling shish kabobs! They're like flavor-packed mini vacations for your taste buds.

Here's the abridged version:

click to enlarge Megan Baker Shish kebabs are an easy, fuss-free meal.

Marinate & skewer: First, whip up a marinade with olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt and pepper. Add your favorite herbs (oregano, thyme, rosemary). Let your protein (cubed, of course) soak up this flavor potion for at least 30 minutes. Then thread the marinated protein and veggies onto skewers—bonus points for colorful combos! *Tip: soak wood/bamboo skewers in water for at least an hour before putting your fixings on.

Grill & char: Fire up that grill, lay the loaded skewers down and let the magic happen. Turn 'em occasionally, watch the veggies get their sun-kissed tan, and let the protein sizzle.

Serve & savor: Plate your hot off-the-grill kabobs with a side of rice or couscous. The burst of flavors — tender meat, charred veggies, zesty herbs — will make your taste buds do a happy dance.

Why Shish Kabobs are perfect: Cooking outdoors equals instant happiness. With birds chirping as an optional soundtrack, it's a symphony of flavors under the open sky. Embrace minimal effort for maximum yum! Spend less time in the kitchen and soak up that vitamin D. Sneak in those colorful veggies—like edible confetti, adding nutrition and vibrancy to every dish. Your taste buds will thank you!

If I can BBQ, so can you! So grab your skewers, invite your crew, and let's kabob our way to summer bliss!

Tips to elevate your outdoor cooking game this grilling season:

Ready to unleash your inner grill master?

It's time to sizzle up some deliciousness. Whether you're a seasoned grill master or a newbie.

click to enlarge Mike McCune_Flick Grilled peaches, anyone?

Preheat like a pro: Get that grill nice and hot before adding your food. A well-preheated grill ensures those beautiful grill marks and seals in the flavors.

Marinate and season: Flavor is key! Marinate your meats, veggies, or tofu for extra juiciness. Don't forget to season generously with your favorite herbs and spices.

Know your zones: Create different heat zones on your grill. Direct heat for searing, indirect heat for slow cooking. Move things around as needed.

Grill veggies like a boss: Slice up colorful bell peppers, zucchini and eggplant. Brush with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and grill until tender. Veggie confetti, anyone?

Burger bliss: Form your burger patties, season well, and grill to perfection. Top with cheese, caramelized onions, and a dollop of sunshine vibes.

Fish and foil: Wrap delicate fish fillets in foil with lemon slices, herbs and a drizzle of olive oil. Grill until flaky and divine.

Dessert dreams: Grilled peaches, anyone? Halve them, brush with honey, and grill until caramelized. Serve with a scoop of ice cream.

