St. Patty’s Day Food at Ale Apothecary

Central Oregonians can find a roundup of live music happening on St. Patrick's Day by heading to this week's Culture section – but for those who are in it just for the beer and food, then The Ale Apothecary might be your jam.



On St. Patrick's Day, from 4 to 7pm, Robert Hipp and Austin Grant of the chef and catering service Back to the Tables will be making up corned beef sliders and offering them free to patrons buying beer. The two chefs are cooking up their own sauerkraut and beef, so for those of Ale Apothecary's vintage batch, wild-fermented, barrel-aged brews, it's pretty much a win all around.

The partnership between Back to the Tables and Ale Apothecary won't stop there; according to The Ale Apothecary's Facebook page, "this is just the start of having food pairing options at our tasting room."

