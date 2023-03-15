 St. Patty’s Treats in NWX | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

St. Patty’s Treats in NWX

The "Climatarian" shake at Mountain Burger

By

Mountain Burger has been serving up some creative eats since opening in Northwest Crossing in September – and while much of that creativity has come in the way of inventive "burgers of the week" dreamed up by members of the staff, this week, it's also found in a sweet treat made in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

click to enlarge St. Patty’s Treats in NWX
Courtesy Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger is offering a vegan mint milkshake titled the Leprechaun Green Climatarian Shake, now through the end of March. It features that signature green color that diners look for in their St. Patty's Day foods. The vegan milkshakes are one part of Mountain Burger's goal of sustainability.

"We're excited to offer our guests a delicious and sustainable way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," Chef Justin Goin stated in a press release. "Our goal is to make sustainable dining easy and enjoyable for everyone, and this milkshake is just one example of how we're working towards that goal."

click to enlarge St. Patty’s Treats in NWX (2)
Courtesy Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger also has a burger option designed with St. Patty's Day in mind. Its Burger of the Week this week is aptly titled the St. Patty Burger and was designed by Chef Goin. It features melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, house-made corned beef, stone ground mustard aioli and of course, a beef patty. It's available through March 19.

Mountain Burger
2747 NW Crossing Dr., Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 15-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation