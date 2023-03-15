St. Patty’s Treats in NWX

Mountain Burger has been serving up some creative eats since opening in Northwest Crossing in September – and while much of that creativity has come in the way of inventive "burgers of the week" dreamed up by members of the staff, this week, it's also found in a sweet treat made in honor of St. Patrick's Day.



click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger is offering a vegan mint milkshake titled the Leprechaun Green Climatarian Shake, now through the end of March. It features that signature green color that diners look for in their St. Patty's Day foods. The vegan milkshakes are one part of Mountain Burger's goal of sustainability.

"We're excited to offer our guests a delicious and sustainable way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," Chef Justin Goin stated in a press release. "Our goal is to make sustainable dining easy and enjoyable for everyone, and this milkshake is just one example of how we're working towards that goal."

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger also has a burger option designed with St. Patty's Day in mind. Its Burger of the Week this week is aptly titled the St. Patty Burger and was designed by Chef Goin. It features melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, house-made corned beef, stone ground mustard aioli and of course, a beef patty. It's available through March 19.

