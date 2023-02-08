Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love

Foodies: If you haven't already planned an outing to Sunriver for the month of February, there are still plenty of reasons to do so. The Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival kicked off Feb. 1, featuring tasting events and cooking classes that incorporate the flavors of winemakers, farmers and food and drink purveyors from around the region.



click to enlarge Courtesy Sunriver Resort

Every Saturday in February is the Saturday Supper Club, centered around a four-course themed meal and wine list. Also happening every Saturday and Sunday is the Marketplace Sip, Shop & Dine event, where local makers and food producers set up shop in The Lodge. Sunriver's Executive Chef Josh Hedrick is also doing cooking classes with chocolate as the main ingredient; the next class is Feb. 25. And on Valentine's Day, the resort offers a five-course prix fixe dinner set to live music, and beginning with a champagne toast, with the option of adding a one-night stay to the deal. Add in a Super Bowl watch party, beer tastings and more, and there's plenty to entice locals to come for a staycation in February. Check out the festival's website at sunriverresort.com/food-and-wine-festival-central-oregon for all the happenings.