 Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love

Tasting events, cooking classes and more!

By

Foodies: If you haven't already planned an outing to Sunriver for the month of February, there are still plenty of reasons to do so. The Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival kicked off Feb. 1, featuring tasting events and cooking classes that incorporate the flavors of winemakers, farmers and food and drink purveyors from around the region.

click to enlarge Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love
Courtesy Sunriver Resort

Every Saturday in February is the Saturday Supper Club, centered around a four-course themed meal and wine list. Also happening every Saturday and Sunday is the Marketplace Sip, Shop & Dine event, where local makers and food producers set up shop in The Lodge. Sunriver's Executive Chef Josh Hedrick is also doing cooking classes with chocolate as the main ingredient; the next class is Feb. 25. And on Valentine's Day, the resort offers a five-course prix fixe dinner set to live music, and beginning with a champagne toast, with the option of adding a one-night stay to the deal. Add in a Super Bowl watch party, beer tastings and more, and there's plenty to entice locals to come for a staycation in February. Check out the festival's website at sunriverresort.com/food-and-wine-festival-central-oregon for all the happenings.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

By Donna Britt

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 8-15, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation