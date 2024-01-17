Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival on the Horizon

click to enlarge Tambi Lane

The Sunriver Food & Wine Festival is coming soon to Sunriver Resort. The month-long event is a celebration of "foods, ingredients and wines from across Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest," and takes place Feb. 1-29. Events include a Saturday Supper Club every Saturday, featuring a special four-course themed menu; farm to table dinners featuring foods harvested from local farms; cooking demos with Executive Chef Josh Hedrick, teaching people how to make chocolate or pasta; and a five-course prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner, along with other special food and drink happenings. Information about the Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival can be found at sunriverresort.com/foodandwine.