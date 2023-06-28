The Brews, Booze and Bites of Summerfest

Downtown Bend is a happening place nearly every weekend in the summertime, but next weekend it will be especially hopping, when a free community festival takes over the streets. Bend Summer Festival returns to downtown Bend on July 7, 8 and 9, offering a giant fine artists' showcase with more than 100 artists and craftspeople, live music, a family play zone and a host of local businesses showing off their wares.

click to enlarge Andy Tullis Scenes from last year’s food and drink offerings at Bend Summerfest.

But really, aren't we here for the drinks (and food)?

Drinks at Bend Summerfest — put on by the Source Weekly's sister company — include beers from Sunriver Brewing, including Rippin, Vicious Mosquito, Fuzztail, Rivermark and Bondi. Avid Cider is pouring the ciders, featuring Pineapple Mango and Blackberry Currant. For boozier options, Crater Lake Spirits will offer a Vodka Sea Breeze and a Spiked Arnold Palmer with Whiskey. (Have you had one of these? They taste like a cool sip of summertime – even for those who don't care about the association with golf.) As far as wine goes, 10 Barrel is pouring up its Sparkling White and Sparkling Rose.

Those beverages offer plenty of variety, but there's more, because the various booths set up by vendors from the region also offer more samples and items to take home. Catch Humm Kombucha, Catman Cellars, Lava Terrace Cellars, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Vinera Wine Society and others at the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace inside Summerfest.

And for those looking to grab a bite as they stroll through the fest, plenty of food will be on hand. Local food-faves at the fest include Backporch Coffee, The BOB, Chulitas, The Corndog Company of Central Oregon, Crabby's Crab Cakes, Dear Mom Café, Dippin' Dots, Dump City Dumplings, Island Noodles, Masa Empanadas, Morsel Maven, Northwest Wing Shop, Qualiserve, Queens of Kettle Corn, Rico's Tacos, Sangers Gourmet Hamburgers, Sarika Thai and TOTS! Food-related vendors inside the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace include Howl at the Spoon, News's Hot Sauce, Rawmona's Kitchen, Koa Roots, BeRUNA Foods, Fred Sauce, Last Chance Café, Manja Creations, Heat You Can Handle, Bend Sauce and Broadus Bees.

With so much on the docket, eating and drinking your way through the fest is not going to be a problem.

Bend Summerfest

July 7-9

Downtown Bend