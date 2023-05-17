The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry

Central Oregon has plenty of places to grab a great meal, or listen to music, or even to hear poetry performed live – but it's not all that often that people can take part in all three of those activities at the same event. An upcoming evening will bring all those things together under one roof.

The Creative Feast, happening on June 17, is something foodies and lovers of the arts can attend – and seating is very limited. The event, happening at Café des Chutes (the former, original Sparrow Bakery location), features the culinary talents of Cari Brown, co-owner of Café des Chutes, who will make up a seasonal feast made with locally grown ingredients.

The entertainment for the evening includes Billy Mickelson, a cellist who plays under the moniker Third Seven to craft a one-man-band experience of looping vocals, cello and rhythm. Also entertaining the crowd will be Krayna Castlebaum, serving up "specially curated poems" for guests.

Cafe des Chutes will host an intimate evening of music, poetry and a locally sourced menu curated by co-owner and chef Cari Brown.

The event, "is related to spring and summery feelings of connection, growth, memory sweetness, value in the mundane," Brown told the Source Weekly. "The food will primarily be farm direct and seasonally inspired so the final menu and number of courses will be determined by the products available to us at the time."

If The Creative Feast sounds familiar, it's because a similar event involving Castlebaum, Mickelson and chef Anna Hall of the Root Cellar used to take place at Atelier 6/the Bend Art Center when that artists' space was still in operation in The Box Factory.

The cost for the 2023 Creative Feast is $125 and includes wine, other beverages, gratuity and the food and entertainment. Only 20 spots are available, but the organizers will have a waitlist for anyone hoping to secure a last-minute spot.

The Creative Feast

Sat., June 17, 6pm

Café des Chutes

50 SE Scott St. Suite 22, Bend

Tickets at https://bit.ly/42M5RNP