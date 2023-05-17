 The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry

Featuring the culinary talents of Cari Brown

By

Central Oregon has plenty of places to grab a great meal, or listen to music, or even to hear poetry performed live – but it's not all that often that people can take part in all three of those activities at the same event. An upcoming evening will bring all those things together under one roof.

click to enlarge The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry
Courtesy of Cafe DesChutes

The Creative Feast, happening on June 17, is something foodies and lovers of the arts can attend – and seating is very limited. The event, happening at Café des Chutes (the former, original Sparrow Bakery location), features the culinary talents of Cari Brown, co-owner of Café des Chutes, who will make up a seasonal feast made with locally grown ingredients.

The entertainment for the evening includes Billy Mickelson, a cellist who plays under the moniker Third Seven to craft a one-man-band experience of looping vocals, cello and rhythm. Also entertaining the crowd will be Krayna Castlebaum, serving up "specially curated poems" for guests.

click to enlarge The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry
Courtesy of Cafe DesChutes
Cafe des Chutes will host an intimate evening of music, poetry and a locally sourced menu curated by co-owner and chef Cari Brown.

The event, "is related to spring and summery feelings of connection, growth, memory sweetness, value in the mundane," Brown told the Source Weekly. "The food will primarily be farm direct and seasonally inspired so the final menu and number of courses will be determined by the products available to us at the time."

If The Creative Feast sounds familiar, it's because a similar event involving Castlebaum, Mickelson and chef Anna Hall of the Root Cellar used to take place at Atelier 6/the Bend Art Center when that artists' space was still in operation in The Box Factory.

click to enlarge The Creative Feast Brings Together Food, Music, Poetry
Courtesy of Cafe DesChutes

The cost for the 2023 Creative Feast is $125 and includes wine, other beverages, gratuity and the food and entertainment. Only 20 spots are available, but the organizers will have a waitlist for anyone hoping to secure a last-minute spot.

The Creative Feast
Sat., June 17, 6pm
Café des Chutes
50 SE Scott St. Suite 22, Bend
$125 + $4 processing fee

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Restaurant of the Year: BOSA Food & Drink

    With fresh pastas, great wines, an attractive interior and good vibes for days, BOSA is where Bendites want to be

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Restaurant of the Year: BOSA Food & Drink

  • Rookie of the Year: Yoli

    Joe Kim’s latest venture filled a hole in the Bend dining scene: Korean flavors, both traditional and inventive

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Rookie of the Year: Yoli
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 17-29, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation