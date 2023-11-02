The Wonderful World Of Waffles

Waffles are eaten the world over and have been around in some form or another since ancient times. There are many, many varieties of waffles, including Brussels, rolled, Liège, Belgian, Hong Kong grid cake, pandan, Korean croffles, Italian Gofri, galettes, stroopwafels, even Hawaiian hotdog waffles!





Donna Britt Waffles are easy to make and fun to serve for any meal of the day.

Waffle parties, also known as wafel frolics, were quite popular with the colonists in the new world. From the 18th century until the 1960s, these waffle-centric feasts delighted attendees, from the waffle-themed invitations to the plethora of waffles and toppings served.

While you may think of waffles first as a breakfast food served with fruits and syrups, there are also savory versions including the popular chicken and waffle dish, which believe it or not dates all the way back to colonial times.

Waffles have grown on me over the years. I was a pancake kid growing up, probably because my mom’s homemade pancakes were delightful and one of the only things she cooked that I actually liked to eat. It wasn’t until I started having sleepovers at friends’ houses that I realized my momma’s pancakes were different. Instead of fluffy cakes that soaked up all the Log Cabin syrup, hers were very flat and thin, almost crepe-like and she preferred dousing them in Karo syrup. Weird, I know, but if it’s what you’re served when you’re 4 years old you don’t know any better.

Anyway, back to present-day, and this wonderful waffle recipe I’m choosing to share. If you’re new to making your own homemade waffles, this is an easy recipe for beginners. It’s a typical American style waffle leavened with baking powder but the addition of egg whites makes it lighter and a bit crispier, which are characteristics of the Brussels waffle. The Brussels waffle, called a Belgium waffle in the U.S., includes egg whites and is also often leavened with yeast. They’re typically prepared in a rectangular waffle iron and have larger squares and deeper pockets than the regular American waffles.

A big part of making waffles is the waffle iron itself. Whether you have your grandmother’s heavy, hand-me-down version or a sleek modern model, it’s important to get the iron hot enough to bake your waffle and oiled properly so that the waffle will slip out easily once it’s cooked. If you’re new to waffle making, plan on doing at least one practice waffle to get it right. So maybe go ahead and double the batter to make sure you have plenty. You can always freeze the leftovers and have them another day when the waffle mood strikes again or invite the neighbors and throw your own wafel frolic!

Wonderful Waffles

Serves 4

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs, separated

1 2/3 cups milk

1/3 cup butter, melted

Berries, bananas or other fruit, for serving, as desired

Whipped cream, for serving, as desired

Heat waffle iron.

In a large bowl whisk together all dry ingredients. Mix egg yolks with milk and butter then stir into dry ingredients.

Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whites into mixture.

Spoon waffle batter onto hot waffle iron. Bake in iron until done. Carefully remove and serve with maple syrup, fruit, whipped cream or even fried chicken if the fancy strikes.



Recipe can be easily doubled.



