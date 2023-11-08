 Time to Fill Your Pantry for Winter | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Time to Fill Your Pantry for Winter

Bulk buying happens Nov. 11

click to enlarge Time to Fill Your Pantry for Winter
Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry, the annual event that lets locals stock up on bulk quantities of local farm goods, is coming up this weekend. The eighth annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event takes place at the Oregon State University Extension parking lot of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm on Saturday. This is the place to grab big quantities of items such as 20 pounds of onions, leeks, beets, flour, meat and so much more. For those with EBT cards, bring your card to the Bend Farmers Market booth to exchange SNAP benefits for tokens at select vendors. Learn more about the event at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com.

Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry
Sat., Nov. 11. 11am-3pm
OSU Extension Parking Lot, Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

