Volcanic Theatre Pub Opens Regular Pub Hours

Volcanic Theatre Pub is sporting a different look under its new ownership, and now, it's also boasting expanded hours during non-concert times. New owners, John Davis and 1988 Entertainment, updated the layout of the venue when the company purchased it early in 2023, moving the bar so that it's visible from the glass garage doors that face into the inner courtyard of the Century Center. The new owners also converted it into a full bar; before it served only beer and wine.

Now, Volcanic is opening up that space to those seeking libations any evening of the week. The pub side of Volcanic is open at 4pm every day, according to Volcanic's Facebook page.

