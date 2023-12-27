 Volcanic Theatre Pub Opens Regular Pub Hours | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Volcanic Theatre Pub Opens Regular Pub Hours

Check out the updated layout of the venue

Volcanic Theatre Pub is sporting a different look under its new ownership, and now, it's also boasting expanded hours during non-concert times. New owners, John Davis and 1988 Entertainment, updated the layout of the venue when the company purchased it early in 2023, moving the bar so that it's visible from the glass garage doors that face into the inner courtyard of the Century Center. The new owners also converted it into a full bar; before it served only beer and wine.

Now, Volcanic is opening up that space to those seeking libations any evening of the week. The pub side of Volcanic is open at 4pm every day, according to Volcanic's Facebook page.

Volcanic Theatre Pub
1375 SW Century Dr., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

