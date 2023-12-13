 Winter Beer Fest at Suttle Lodge | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Winter Beer Fest at Suttle Lodge

25+ craft breweries offer beers for a cause

By

click to enlarge Winter Beer Fest at Suttle Lodge
Courtesy Natalie Puls Photograph

Beer fests abound in the summertime – but in winter, there better be a roaring fire. Warm fires are just one of the offerings at the upcoming Winter Beer Fest at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, which takes place Feb. 23-25. The Winter Beer Fest includes brews from 25 area and out-of-state breweries, live music, snacks and a special menu from Chef Ariel Dyer.

"Each day of the festival from Noon-5pm, the six cabins in Suttle Lodge's Rustic Village will be transformed into Rifugio Huts in the tradition of backcountry ski culture that Central Oregon is known for, serving new seasonal and limited release craft beers from all around the Pacific Northwest and beyond," explains a press release from Suttle Lodge.

A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit CASA of Central Oregon. Tickets for the Bavarian-inspired fest, set on the shores of beautiful Suttle Lake, are now on sale and area available at thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/upcoming/wbf/.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation