Winter Beer Fest at Suttle Lodge

Beer fests abound in the summertime – but in winter, there better be a roaring fire. Warm fires are just one of the offerings at the upcoming Winter Beer Fest at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, which takes place Feb. 23-25. The Winter Beer Fest includes brews from 25 area and out-of-state breweries, live music, snacks and a special menu from Chef Ariel Dyer.

"Each day of the festival from Noon-5pm, the six cabins in Suttle Lodge's Rustic Village will be transformed into Rifugio Huts in the tradition of backcountry ski culture that Central Oregon is known for, serving new seasonal and limited release craft beers from all around the Pacific Northwest and beyond," explains a press release from Suttle Lodge.

A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit CASA of Central Oregon. Tickets for the Bavarian-inspired fest, set on the shores of beautiful Suttle Lake, are now on sale and area available at thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/upcoming/wbf/.