11 Years of The Workhouse

This weekend, The Workhouse celebrates its 11th year of cultivating a welcoming, sustainable, creative, collaborative space for makers and buyers. Everyone is invited to the party this Saturday. With local art, sales, live music, pop-ups, creative cocktails and more, attendees will be able to show their love and enjoy the night.



click to enlarge Allie Noland The Workhouse will host its 11-year anniversary party this Saturday in the Old Iron Works, with support from neighboring businesses.

The open studios will highlight the local makers and artists of the Workhouse—Ashley Scholtes, Marianne Prodehl, Alexander Coury, Susan Porteous, Sweet Pea Cole, Patrick Logan, Éva Lund and the co-owners of the Workhouse, Christian Brown and Cari Brown. Since it's been 11 years of hard work, the Workhouse will host an 11% off sale.

"It's been a real honor to serve the art community, and to be able to be a place where so many different artists have been able to launch their career, find out more about their process and become viable business people, as well as artists and artisans," Cari Brown said.

click to enlarge Allie Noland

The anniversary party will kick off the return of Last Saturdays, a monthly celebration of local art and talent. The Workhouse hosted these events for six years before COVID and its owners have been wanting to start it up again for the spring and summer.

Handmade ceramic tumblers will be available for sale and every purchase contributes to the Mutual Aide, Mud Fund for Mud Lake Studios. To those who still have their old Last Saturday Tumbler, Brown encourages them to bring it in for a drink discount. And to those who don't but want to make a sustainable effort, Brown suggests people bring their own mugs/cups for cocktails and mocktails.

Chiggi Momo, Lilian Hanson and Mari will perform at the anniversary event, adding some funky fun to the celebration. To keep the party going, Café des Chutes, located next door and also operated by the Browns, will be open late with food delicacies and hand-crafted cocktails.

click to enlarge Allie Noland

People can poke around the pop-ups, too. Gathered Ware and Desert Rose, Workhouse neighbors, will host a $11 vintage pop-up shop. Local artist, Xochilt Ruvalcaba, will host a live painting session for attendees. Bright Place Gallery is adding to the pop-up lineup, hosting a $20 art show for art-lovers to peruse.

"[Coming out to the event] is really a good way to directly support people in your community who are making beautiful objects, who are making art, who are bringing culture to town," Cari Brown told the Source Weekly.

The Workhouse Anniversary Party

Sat., March 25, 5-9pm

The Workhouse

50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend

Free



