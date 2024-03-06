A Look Ahead to Summer 2024: Musicians Descend on Bend

click to enlarge Images courtesy Ticketmaster and Dave Matthews Band Instagram

With the recent rounds of snowfall, I've found myself daydreaming of spring and summer. Sure, there'll be plenty of time for paddle boarding and biking when the dog days of summer come around, but there's no better way to spend a summer night than by enjoying an amazing live concert. Luckily, from post-grunge and pop-rock, to oldies anthems and old-school guitar, Hayden Homes Amphitheater has an upcoming concert for everyone's music taste. Here's what's on tap for Bend's biggest venue so far this summer.

The Kinda Tour with LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem is renowned for its genre-blurring sound that seamlessly blends dance, punk and electronic elements. The Brooklyn-based group was founded in 2002 and performs Tuesday, May 14. Tickets are available for an epic night of pulsating beats and infectious energy as LCD Soundsystem takes the stage. $89.

Iconic Anthems with Third Eye Blind

Journey headfirst into '90s nostalgia with Third Eye Blind on the group's latest tour. Tickets are now up for grabs to experience the band's classic chart-toppers, "Jumper," and "How's it Going to Be." Get ready for a trip down memory lane as Third Eye Blind delivers a night of post-grunge hits on Friday, Jun. 14. Tickets starting at $62.95.

Energetic Rock with Cage the Elephant

With a dynamic stage presence and raw, energetic sound, Grammy-winning band Cage the Elephant is set to perform a night of high-energy haze-rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Mar. 8 at 10am. Witness the explosive live performance, featuring songs that seamlessly blend alternative, garage and punk influences. Show is set for Monday., Jun. 24. $79.50.

Latin Rhythms with Gipsy Kings

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of the Latin-rhythm group Gipsy Kings. Revel in the passion and energy of this renowned group, known for vibrant performances that fuse traditional flamenco with pop and world music influences. Tickets are available now for a flamenco-filled night on Sunday, Aug. 4. $54.35-$419.40.

Good Vibrations with The Beach Boys

There's no group that screams "Summer" quite like 60's rock outfit, The Beach Boys. Dive into timeless harmonies from the creators of Cali-surf-rock on Saturday., Aug. 24. Tickets are now on sale to join the celebration of eternal summer. $67.20-$600.

Jamming with Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band's signature mix of rock and world music influences is guaranteed to excite all listeners. Immerse yourself in the improvisational brilliance and soulful ballads that have come to define the Dave Matthews Band experience as the group descends on Bend on Tuesday, Aug. 27. $162.

There are so many more to choose from this summer — head to bendconcerts.com for a full list of upcoming concerts.