A Night of Joyous Music with The Mavericks

click to enlarge David McClister The Mavericks consist of Raul Malo (lead vocals, bass guitar), Paul Deakin (drums), Eddie Perez (lead guitar) and Jerry Dale McFadden (keyboards).

The Mavericks, a band known for its unique fusion of country, rock and Latin sounds, is getting set to take the stage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sat., Sept. 28 as special guests for Dwight Yoakam. Lead guitarist Eddie Perez shares insights on the band's creative evolution and its latest album, "Moon & Stars." Answers are edited for concision and clarity.

Source Weekly: The Mavericks have been known for blending so many musical styles. How do you and the band continue to push those creative boundaries, particularly with your latest album, "Moon & Stars"?

Eddie Perez: As artists, we're always wanting to do something new. It's about evolving and staying inspired, and one way to do that is by pushing yourself and expanding your creative parameters. I've always said that The Mavericks, in my experience, have been a musical art piece from one record to the next. We draw from a wide range of influences – whether it's other music, films or things that are happening in our world. In terms of genres, I just tell people we make joyous music, because that's our intention and one of the biggest things that keeps us moving forward.

SW: You've been with the band for many years now. How has your role evolved, and how do you contribute to the band's diverse sound?

EP: My first run with the band was from 2003 to 2005, where I was mostly just stepping in as the guitarist. I didn't feel I had much creative input at that time. But when the band reformed in 2012, I had more space to collaborate, express myself creatively and bring more of my artistry to the music. Each member brings a different vibe, and that's what makes our dynamic as a band so unique. Over the last 13 years, I've found more room to infuse my spirit into the music, and Raul Malo and I have grown closer as musical partners. We've made eight records together; we work hard, and we love what we do.

SW: What's been your most memorable moment with The Mavericks?

EP: There have been many, but going to the Grammys stands out. Over the past 12 years, we've been nominated twice. Being recognized by your peers and the industry, those are really special times. Those moments at the Grammys are highlights I'll never forget.

SW: The band has recorded in unique places. How does the environment, like the studios in Santa Fe and Louisiana for "Moon & Stars," affect your creative process?

EP: Environment plays a huge role in the creative process. I've always romanticized stories of bands like The Rolling Stones recording in the south of France and Paul McCartney in Lagos. For "Moon & Stars," we found time during our tours to record in different locations like Santa Fe and Louisiana. Being immersed in those places – the people, food and culture – definitely influenced the music. It's like using the right ingredients; everything comes together in a unique way, and I am really proud of this record.

SW: The "Moon & Stars" record has been described as "a collection of tales from the universe." Could you tell us more about how that concept and how it ties into The Mavericks' identity?

EP: As artists, we're trying to create something out of thin air, hoping the songs and melodies resonate with people. With this album, a lot of it felt like it just fell into place. After 30 years of music, we needed new songs and new energy to keep us moving forward. This album felt magical and is one of my new favorites.

The Mavericks

Sat., Sep. 28, 6pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend