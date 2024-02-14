A Recipe for Rumpeppers

Local rock band The Rumpeppers were originally founded on two pillars, "we're drunk and we're hot," lead singer Zeus Guelfex explained. The initial idea, a flame from Stratocaster-wielding guitar player Paul Streichan, helped launch the four-piece onto the Bend music scene as a force to be reckoned with. The band's undeniable chemistry came from the friendship forged between the musicians behind the mics. In the beginning, Noah Huss ran the drums and Jacob Nelson dribbled bass as Guelflex and Streichan offered a musical "yin" to the rhythmic "yang." With talent and infectious charisma, the group moved quickly, working with other notable indie acts and pulling off a locally iconic performance at the 2022 Bend Oregon Pride Fest.

click to enlarge Courtesy The Rumpeppers Zeus Guelfex contemplates the Rumpeppers recording original songs for streaming platforms this year.

Fast forward to this year, the band has been rejuvenated with the introduction of two new members, guitarist Streichan proudly celebrating more than a year sober and Guelfex is still flexing his six-pack and beautifully howling while the band brings the funk. Guelflex has served as the front man for the Bend indie band since its inception and offered a keen observation on the group over the past few years. "The biggest difference, well, we've definitely gotten better."

To carry on the rhythm section, remaining members tapped local talents circulating the Bend music scene. "For a while we stopped playing, now we're back at it. We found a new drummer and bass player, Alex and Morgan, who are a perfect fit." Young-gun percussionist Alex Ramirez brings an existential edge from behind the drum kit and Morgan Mason, of previously written-about Dead Nettle fame, flips the script and works overtime handling the bassline.

"Actually, it wasn't that difficult. Being in the local music scene, it has really let us meet so many other like-minded musicians," Guelfex said. "I think it was easy, we tried it out and it worked, we're just stoked to play."

If you're wondering how the powerhouse vocalist found his way to the band, he'll tell you that it was just a matter of time. "My dad was a musician and so I kind of grew up with it," he said. "I started learning music when I was a little kid, and it was always kind of my getaway. I keep telling the boys and everybody this is what I like to do. I like to perform for people."

On the band's comeback, the lead vocalist beamed with enthusiasm. "What I'm excited about and what I think is beautiful is that it'll be the first time Mari and The Dream and my band are playing together. I'm so excited about that."

Catch the band at the upcoming Broken Hearts Club event at Silver Moon on Saturday, Feb., 24.

Rumpeppers and Mari and The Dream

Sat., Feb. 24, 7pm

Silver Moon Brewing

24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend