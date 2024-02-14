 A Recipe for Rumpeppers | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

A Recipe for Rumpeppers

Enigmatic front-man for The Rumpeppers, Zeus Guelfex, shares his thoughts on the band's evolution and what's gone into the group's recent comeback

By

Local rock band The Rumpeppers were originally founded on two pillars, "we're drunk and we're hot," lead singer Zeus Guelfex explained. The initial idea, a flame from Stratocaster-wielding guitar player Paul Streichan, helped launch the four-piece onto the Bend music scene as a force to be reckoned with. The band's undeniable chemistry came from the friendship forged between the musicians behind the mics. In the beginning, Noah Huss ran the drums and Jacob Nelson dribbled bass as Guelflex and Streichan offered a musical "yin" to the rhythmic "yang." With talent and infectious charisma, the group moved quickly, working with other notable indie acts and pulling off a locally iconic performance at the 2022 Bend Oregon Pride Fest.

click to enlarge A Recipe for Rumpeppers
Courtesy The Rumpeppers
Zeus Guelfex contemplates the Rumpeppers recording original songs for streaming platforms this year.

Fast forward to this year, the band has been rejuvenated with the introduction of two new members, guitarist Streichan proudly celebrating more than a year sober and Guelfex is still flexing his six-pack and beautifully howling while the band brings the funk. Guelflex has served as the front man for the Bend indie band since its inception and offered a keen observation on the group over the past few years. "The biggest difference, well, we've definitely gotten better."

To carry on the rhythm section, remaining members tapped local talents circulating the Bend music scene. "For a while we stopped playing, now we're back at it. We found a new drummer and bass player, Alex and Morgan, who are a perfect fit." Young-gun percussionist Alex Ramirez brings an existential edge from behind the drum kit and Morgan Mason, of previously written-about Dead Nettle fame, flips the script and works overtime handling the bassline.

"Actually, it wasn't that difficult. Being in the local music scene, it has really let us meet so many other like-minded musicians," Guelfex said. "I think it was easy, we tried it out and it worked, we're just stoked to play."

If you're wondering how the powerhouse vocalist found his way to the band, he'll tell you that it was just a matter of time. "My dad was a musician and so I kind of grew up with it," he said. "I started learning music when I was a little kid, and it was always kind of my getaway. I keep telling the boys and everybody this is what I like to do. I like to perform for people."

On the band's comeback, the lead vocalist beamed with enthusiasm. "What I'm excited about and what I think is beautiful is that it'll be the first time Mari and The Dream and my band are playing together. I'm so excited about that."

Catch the band at the upcoming Broken Hearts Club event at Silver Moon on Saturday, Feb., 24.

Rumpeppers and Mari and The Dream
Sat., Feb. 24, 7pm
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$10

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Sound Stories & Interviews
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
  • Lespecial

    Lespecial

    @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

    Thu., Feb. 15, 7-11:30 p.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PET PHOTO

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Over the Edge with Dead Nettle

    Ethereal indie-rock band Dead Nettle talks about recording its new demo tape and bringing the shoegaze genre to the forefront

    By Armando Borrego

    Over the Edge with Dead Nettle

  • Luck Be a Lady

    Travis Ehrenstrom on what stood out during the recording process of Travis Ehrenstrom Band's new EP, "Lady Luck," plus an early review of the album

    By Armando Borrego

    Luck Be a Lady

  • A Friend Named Palo

    Palo Sopraño loves Mac Demarco, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, but his style of expression and his approach to the music could not be more his own

    By Armando Borrego

    A Friend Named Palo
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 14-21, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation