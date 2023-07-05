 Achieving Indie Rock Harmony with Wyelow | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Achieving Indie Rock Harmony with Wyelow

Up-and-coming band Wyelow is performing next week and has more exciting events approaching

By

As soon as the ethereal, indie rock trio Wyelow was conceived in 2022, they've kept themselves busy. With several upcoming shows and a debut album in the works, frontwoman Holly Wilson and her bandmates, Todd Rosenberg and Davey Hemm, are gearing up for an exciting year. The group tours all over Oregon and will perform at Silver Moon Brewing on July 15.

click to enlarge Achieving Indie Rock Harmony with Wyelow
Holly Wilson
Singer/songwriter Holly Wilson, drummer Todd Rosenberg and bass player Davey Hemm make up the Bend-based band Wyelow.

Before teaming up with Rosenberg and Hemm, Wilson was performing as a solo artist in Bend. Feeling burned out, she decided to take a hiatus. According to Wilson, who claims her lyrics are confessional and occasionally dark, she believed that playing with a group could create a different, more uplifting energy for the audience. She confided in Rosenberg, her now bandmate and partner. The stars aligned when Rosenberg and Hemm, who chimed in after overhearing the conversation, offered up their skills.

Initially, the drummer and bass guitarist planned on accompanying Wilson only for her next few shows.

"It has just grown from there and we never stopped playing together," said Wilson. Just a few months later, Wyelow was asked to perform at last year's Munch and Music concert series. "I was just floored because we had never played in front of more than maybe 35-40 people," Wilson told the Source Weekly.

Wilson has been a singer her whole life and started writing music at the age of 20 after going through a bad breakup. "I immediately wrote a song about this experience," she said. "It kind of gave me a tool to work through all of those big emotions." Wilson's favorite thing about being a musician is her ability to share her story. "When I feel that other people are touched by my lyrics, or touched by my songs, it's such a beautiful experience. . . it's like, my favorite thing in the world."

She writes personal music that serves as a window into her mind. Wilson has always been a writer, she said, keeping journals and diaries from a young age. She sees her songwriting as an extension of that. Wilson's musical influences include artists such as the Cranberries, Radiohead, Joni Mitchell and Elliott Smith. Wilson's light, soprano voice and finger-picking guitar lines, mixed with the grunge, punk rock sound of the bass and drums, make an ideal combination of dreamy folk with an edge.

Wyelow and Chiggi Momo
Sat., July 15, 7-10:30pm
Silver Moon Brewing
24 Northwest Greenwood Ave., Bend
$10

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 5-24, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation